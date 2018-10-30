Ozark Christian Tabernacle will host Catalyst Conference from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Baptist Youth Ministry building located at 106 Grove St. in West Plains.
The theme of the conference is ‘The Passionate Pursuit of the Presence.” This conference is for those who desire more than just an ordinary Christian life, said organizers.
Registration for the conference is $20 and includes a buffet lunch Saturday. Children 12 and younger are free to attend.
Online registration is available at ozarkchristinatabernacle.com/catalyst-conference-2018.
For more information you can call 257-4132.
