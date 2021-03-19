The grace of God through Jesus Christ is such an intricate and deep thing. We as believers often do not even begin to ascribe to understanding its profound depths, yet so often the grace of God is minimized to fit within doctrinal and theological lines.
One of the things that I love most about God is that He is unconventional, to say the least. Just when we think we have Him boxed in or figured out, if we are willing to listen to the Holy Spirit, He will give us new revelation about Himself in myriad ways.
Today, I want to speak to you about the freedom found in God’s grace. As Christians, we always attribute grace to the unearned love and favor of God.
Preachers will most often talk about our unworthiness as people and contrast it against God’s love and grace. The truth is, however, God saw us as worthy. To say someone is worthy is to say they have worth and value to you.
The entire reason for God’s grace towards us is because of His great love for us. God sees people with such value to Himself, that He was willing to let His son be brutalized and die to satisfy the justice that sin demanded for righteousness.
This is truly the picture of our value. In Ephesians chapter 1, Paul prays that we might come to the divine revelation knowledge that God sees us as His inheritance. Think about that; God sees you and I as something that makes Him richer. That says a lot about God’s true perspective of our value.
So, grace is much more than just unearned favor, it is also God’s unconditional love and acceptance of us through faith in Jesus Christ. This unconditional love and acceptance gives us the opportunity to take our eyes off of ourselves in a sense of working for righteousness and to accept that we are made righteous by our faith in Jesus Christ alone.
It is through this very same grace that God brings us to a place of change in our lives; that we begin to walk out holiness. Grace highlights the generosity of His love, bringing us to the understanding that God does not change our nature and behavior through coercion, threats or brutalizing us. Instead, He conquers the selfish nature of our flesh by unconditionally loving and accepting us. This is the freedom of grace.
God’s grace frees us from the toils and defeat of self-generated and self-sufficient attempts at living a life that is holy and full of good works. It also allows Holy Spirit that lives in us to empower us to not only do good works of holiness, but to change our very nature and — perhaps the greatest thing — to change the very desire we have inside of us, from one of pleasing self, to one that wishes to please God.
Philippians 2:12-13 (NKJV): “Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure.”
In the previous scripture, Paul makes it abundantly clear that our salvation is an ongoing encounter with God that is personal and intimate. In the same conversation, Paul notes that it is God, not ourselves, doing the work within us to both do things for God, and to have the will and desire to do them for Him.
This is the wonderful news of grace: that God not only gives us room to grow and even make mistakes, but through our continued relationship with Him, He will make us successful in our endeavors to do good works to please Him and obey Him but even more. He will bring us to the place that we do not pursue these things from an obligatory perspective.
God will bring us to a place where we have a will and a desire to please and obey Him.
This is truly power that grace gives us: that we are not slaves to the desires of our flesh and that we no longer serve sin as our master. One of the greatest understandings of grace is that God’s incentive for us is not fear, punishment or rejection, but even in our failure, weakness and sin, His grace is more powerful and more abundant that our weakness. This is truly what Paul meant in 2 Corinthians chapter 12.
2 Corinthians 12:9 (NKJV): “And He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”
The grace of God gives us freedom from fear; fear of failure, fear of rejection and fear of punishment by God. It gives us every confidence and every power needed to live a life of obedience, good works and holiness.
However, even greater, it gives us not just the ability, but the desire to lovingly and obediently do the works for God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.