Ozark Christian Tabernacle will host John Jacobs and The Next Generation Power Force, formerly known as the Power Team, at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, limited seating will be available, with masks required, and the free event will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube
According to promoters, Jacobs is the founder of the Strength Evangelist Concept and The Power Team, now called The Next Generation Power Force. He has held over 3,000 crusades in 40 countries, ranging from a bullfighting ring in Venezuela, to record numbers in Moscow, Russia.
His team has held over 30,000 public school assemblies in the U.S. alone, where he frequented many of the world’s largest churches like the Potters House with T.D. Jakes and Lakewood Church with Joel Osteen, said organizers, adding that he has been featured on CNN, People Magazine and almost every major network.
Jacobs had a worldwide weekly television show that ran for 15 years. Twenty years ago, Chuck Norris attended one of Jacobs’ crusades and accepted Christ and as a result, CBS did an entire episode of Walker Texas Ranger featuring Jacabs and his team, said promoters.
Since the beginning of his ministry, Jacobs has seen over a million people come to know Christ at his crusades, said promoters, adding that he has a passion for seeing the lost saved, the brokenhearted healed and the depressed encouraged while giving Christ all the credit.
