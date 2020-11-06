Revelation 8:1 When he opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour.
Comparing the Seventh Seal, the Seventh Trumpet and the Seventh Bowl of Wrath, we discover that the three are identical in nature and thus the same occurrence.
Consequently, we conclude that the seals, trumpets, and bowls are like three great rivers that converge at the sixth event of each series and flow as one unified flood of final judgment for number seven, signaling the resurrection, Christ's return, the gathering of the Church and the judgment of the nations.
But what does the half hour of silence signify as number seven begins?
Scripture doesn't actually state the purpose of the 30 minutes of quiet, but we might guess that the interval has something to do with introspection, personal evaluation and reflection before final wrath.
Although the seventh judgment period still must occur in real time, I find a parallel between current events and the noiseless interlude prior to the culmination of God's vengeance.
For much of the past year, our society has been in lockdown, preventing many customary day-to-day events. Despite belligerent protests and civil unrest, we have all been forced into an uneasy state of inaction. Businesses, schools, churches and public entertainment have closed, leaving us with nothing to do but evaluate our moral position. Honestly, I believe God has intentionally stopped us dead in our tracks to make us take inventory of our lives before the next judgment cycle begins.
A moment ago, you read a verse about Heaven's 30 minutes of silence prior to the seventh judgment period. Now, consider the outcome of number six: “And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk: Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries (Greek – pharmakeia, drug addictions), nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.” (Revelation 9:20-21)
The purpose of divine judgment is to facilitate remediation in human behavior, but if people refuse to repent then God raises the intensity of the pain. Notice after the sixth judgment that mankind persists in occult worship, idolatrous materialism, murders, drug addictions, perversion and robbery. With only one judgment cycle remaining, Heaven suddenly grows deathly still before the pending horror.
In light of the severity yet to come, I wonder if we have actually spent enough time in the past several months individually evaluating our spiritual condition before the Almighty, or have we instead ignorantly griped and complained without realizing the time of God's wrath?
In closing, consider St. Paul's admonition: “Examine yourselves to see if your faith is genuine. Test yourselves. Surely you know that Jesus Christ is among you; if not, you have failed the test of genuine faith.” (2 Corinthians 13:5)
Have we genuinely realized that God has been among us for the past year, orchestrating current events to hold us accountable for our delinquent sin? If not, then we have missed Heaven's opportunity for quiet reflection, evaluation, inventory and repentance... leaving our society in a more desperate circumstance than ever before. Judgment is ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.