Few events in modern history have harmed the emotional well-being of people around the world as has the COVID-19 pandemic, point out Jehovah’s Witnesses officials: The threat of contracting or transmitting a life-threatening disease and the added challenges of anxiety and isolation have had an immeasurable impact on people of all backgrounds.
To help address the situation, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org, is features a video, “Virus Outbreaks — What Can You Do.” The three-minute whiteboard animation offers families practical methods to cope emotionally and spiritually with the effects of the pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, jw.org has featured information designed to assist people of all ages and backgrounds to remain calm, informed and healthy. With content in an unprecedented 1,027 languages, the site also addresses often-asked questions and points to the Bible’s assurance of a bright future.
Other tools the website offers include “How to Beat Pandemic Fatigue,” “How to Deal With Isolation, “Can the Bible Help Me if I’m Depressed?,” “Anxiety in Men—How the Bible Can Help,” “When Staying Home Isn’t Safe” and “What Does the Bible Say About Pandemics.” Use the search bar in the top right corner of the page at jw.org to access them.
“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many have felt that their life is slipping out of their control,” says Robert J. Hendriks III, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The material on jw.org helps people of all ages and backgrounds to successfully govern their feelings by using the timeless wisdom found in the Bible.”
Those who do not have a Bible can also download a copy or read it free of charge on jw.org—no sign-up or personal information is required.
