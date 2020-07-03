The time has come to be prepared
1 Thessalonians 2:7-8 For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work, but the one who now restrains it will continue until he is taken out of the way. And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will slay with the breath of His mouth and annihilate by the majesty of His arrival.
Watching a crime wave inundate our nation, we are reminded of God's ominous warning about lawlessness.
As America's cities burn, a criminal element is feverishly working to dismantle traditional values in our society. The emphasis of this present anarchy does not focus on building something better, but rather demolishing what has always been, leaving an abysmal void in the wake of destruction for darkness to fill.
According to Christ's teaching, this tendency is characteristic of Satan's work, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy.” (John 10:10)
Due to uncontrolled violence, the Earth was laid waste once: “Now the earth was corrupt in God’s sight and was full of violence. God saw how corrupt the earth had become, for all the people on earth had corrupted their ways. So God said to Noah, 'I am going to put an end to all people, for the earth is filled with violence because of them. I am surely going to destroy both them and the earth.'” (Gen. 6:11-13) But, after the Great Flood, God established civil authority and courts of justice in His covenant of the seven Noahide Laws (Gen. 9:5-6).
During the early Church, St. Paul endorsed the ancient civil law as being an extension of God's dominion. “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.” (Romans 13:1-2)
However, rebellion has always been the default setting of human nature which resents civil authority ordained by God. “Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine foolishness? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.” (Psalms 2:1-3)
As in Noah's time, so are we now in these last days. Our depraved culture again denies personal guilt, blaming civil and divine authority for society's ills. Rather than holding the criminal accountable, we advocate dismantling law enforcement and thereby become the object of Isaiah's warning, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)
Why are these events happening today?
As the final Church age of Laodicea collapses into apostasy, the stage is set for the man of sin to finally appear (2 Thessalonians 2:1-5). However, as we noticed in the opening text, the lawless one cannot come until all godly restrictions are removed. This is presently happening.
When the current rebellion has obliterated the opposing restraints, Antichrist will present himself as the savior of a chaotic world that desperately seeks relief from its self-inflicted despair. Only then will Jesus come to gather the remnant of His faithful believers and destroy the lawless.
Be ready!
