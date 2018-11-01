The Koshkonong Methodist Church will serve a $5 Thanksgiving feast lunch form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Koshkonong Senior Center.
The menu will include turkey, cornbread dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes, spiced fruit compote, homemade rolls, dessert and drink buffet. Sugar-free options also will be available.
In observance and honor of Veterans Day, all current and retired military personnel are asked to come and eat free.
Take-out orders will be available at 11 a.m. To place an order, call 280-2551 after 10 a.m.
Any proceeds benefit the Koshkonong Methodist Church and the surrounding community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.