Isaiah 30:9-10 This is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy lies.
During the ministry of Isaiah, God’s people had slipped into a self-deluded existence of deceit where the status quo was desperately threatened by ordinary truth. Honesty was censored for the sake of maintaining the twisted fallacy of reprobate lives. In the words of Jennifer McVey, “The truth only hurts when you want to believe a lie.”
Consequently, the prophets’ warnings were outlawed at hate speech in a culture of sin whose dark conscience was pricked by the unerring reality of God’s Word. Visions and prophecies were forbidden if the message was not smooth and delightful: “Forget all this gloom. Get off your narrow path. Stop telling us about the ‘Holy One of Israel.’” Isaiah 30:11
But God’s word still remained, along with the offensive nature of His truth. Consider a statement of the early patriot Thomas Paine, “He who dares not offend cannot be honest.”
Determined to silence the ancient prophets’ inconvenient truth, the censors of their day undoubtedly edited any statement decrying the pervasive immorality that was publicly lauded as the new norm. Much like Isaiah, Jeremiah’s prophecy also faced the same fate when the king took a penknife and sliced the prophet’s scroll, line-by-line, before throwing the tattered shreds in the fire. (Jeremiah 36:23)
According to Rwandan author Bangambiki Habyarimana, “People would rather live in a community with unreasonable claims, than face loneliness with their truth.” Sadly, proponents of truth often stand alone today in a popular culture bent on protecting and promoting outlandish lies.
And yet, there is a price to be paid. According to the divine word that the people refused to hear, God said, “Because you despise what I tell you and trust instead in oppression and lies, calamity will come upon you suddenly — like a bulging wall that bursts and falls. In an instant it will collapse and come crashing down.” (Isaiah 30:12-13)
When the wall of lies suddenly collapses in our modern society, where will the editors, censors and haters of the truth be then?
