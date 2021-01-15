Today is a time in our nation’s history where the division of people in America is perhaps only rivaled by the period just prior to the Civil War.
It is paramount, that now more than ever, Christians band together in unity and demonstrate the love towards one another that Christ Himself said would be the defining evidence that we are His disciples.
As the world continues to rage with anger, fear, isolation and hopelessness, the church has some housecleaning to do if we ever expect for the world to view the church as a source of life-changing power.
I am appalled at how often I see Christians tearing each other apart. Throwing vicious names at others, calling them everything but a brother or sister in Christ over perceived doctrinal issues. I often say, you can be right in your theology and be wrong in your heart.
When we justify undermining and offending those in Christ because of our so-called righteous fervor to spread truth without love being the operative motivation, then we make ourselves useless to the Kingdom. It is possible for us to be right in our religious mind but completely wrong in our spiritual behavior.
1 Corinthians, chapter 13, makes it abundantly clear that no matter what our intention is, if it is not aligned with the behaviors of love or driven by the motivation of love, then we ourselves are in error.
1 Corinthians 13 New King James Version (NKJV): “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.”
I am also reminded of the story of the two men who stood at the temple and prayed. One being a Pharisee, religious, no doubt having great doctrine and theology, but having no presence of mind concerning the reality of God’s heart on the matter of love. The other was a tax collector, depending on the righteousness and mercy of God to justify himself.
Luke 18:9-14 New King James Version (NKJV): “Also He spoke this parable to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others: ‘Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood and prayed thus with himself, “God, I thank You that I am not like other men — extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even as this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I possess.” And the tax collector, standing afar off, would not so much as raise his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast, saying, “God, be merciful to me a sinner!” I tell you, this man went down to his house justified rather than the other; for everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.’”
It is with great gentleness that I remind my fellow believers that we are all on display at this moment, perhaps more so that ever in history. The world is watching us, and if we are to appear to have what we preach, then we must be willing to live it.
If you want to know what theological truth is most important to Jesus Christ, then I will let you in on that truth:
Matthew 22:36-40 New King James Version (NKJV): “‘Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?’ Jesus said to him, ‘“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.” This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it:
You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.’”
As a Christian, if this is not the epicenter for all that we are and all that we do, everything else is pointless. There is not even a leg for any argument to stand on against that fact.
Make loving God and loving people your priority and your motivation for everything else you do and your actions and your words will follow suit. Proverbs reminds us that the product of our mouth and our actions ultimately are the evidence of what is in our hearts.
Jesus told us that he would send Holy Spirit to lead us into all truth. We have to take Him at His word and believe Holy Spirit is competent to do His job, but Jesus also said that if we love Him, we will obey His commandments and He left us with a new commandment: that we love one another.
