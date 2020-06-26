Serious thoughts on laughter
With so many difficult things currently happening in our world, and so many of us feeling so much stress, I decided to write something this week that I hope will make you smile.
My friend Larry Davies has written a weekly blog for years. I have periodically used things he has written, and he has occasionally used something of mine. When I wrote my first book, Larry provided the introduction. Today I am sharing something he shared several years ago.
During a worship service Larry asked, “Are there any prayer needs today?” One person mentioned a sick neighbor. Another requested prayer for a couple facing financial struggles. A young man asked everyone to pray for his grandmother. Larry said, “If there are no other concerns let us bow our heads and pray.”
At that moment, Larry felt a tug on his pants leg and heard a loud whisper: "Preacher, Preacher: "I 'needs' something too!" He opened one eye and saw a child tugging on his pants and urgently repeating; “Preacher, I ‘needs’ something too!”
Choir members sitting behind the pastor began to lose their composure and giggles spread as the little boy’s request got louder and more desperate: “Preacher, I ‘needs’ something!”
Although Larry had already began to pray, he stopped and asked, “Yes, son, what do you need?” The little boy looked at everyone and blurted out, “Preacher, preacher — I ‘needs’ to go to the bathroom!”
Larry observed that in moments like these we must laugh. Being a pastor is often serious. We frequently help people through some of their most challenging moments. We are called to minister during serious illness, death and when marriages are in danger of unraveling.
I have been a pastor for almost 40 years, I know it is often necessary to cry with those who cry. However, there are also times when the only proper response is laughter. King Solomon put it this way — there is “…a time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance.” (Ecclesiastes 3:4, NLT)
Proverbs 17:22 makes a related point, “A cheerful heart is good medicine.” (NLT)
I am convinced God has a sense of humor and is pleased with appropriate laughter. God is honored by the balance of knowing when to cry and when to laugh so hard we cry.
Being serious about our faith is a good thing; taking ourselves so seriously we never smile is not. Stay on the alert for the funny little things that happen and even when your life is filled with pain be willing to laugh. Laughter is one of God’s most spectacular gifts.
