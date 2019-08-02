By the time the year 1497 arrived, a monk named Girolamo Savonarola and his followers had already been working for months to collect things they believed might lead people to sin and neglect their faith.
The items they collected included works of art, cosmetics, musical instruments, books and even clothing. On Feb. 7, they set thousands of “potentially sinful items” ablaze in a public square in Florence, Italy in an event that has become known as the “Bonfire of the Vanities”.
The monk probably based his actions on the shocking statements Jesus made in the Sermon on the Mount.
“If your right eye causes you to sin, gouge it out and throw it away… And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away…” (portions of Matthew 5:29-30, NIV)
Writing in the June 25 Our Daily Bread, Remi Oyedele noted that if we interpret Jesus’ words literally, we miss the actual point he was making. His goal is for us “to focus on the state of our hearts rather than blaming our behavior on external distractions and temptations.”
Jesus manages to maintain a balance that we struggle to achieve. For instance, although Jesus hates sin, the story of how he forgave the woman caught committing adultery in John 8 demonstrates his mercy toward the weak woman and his frustration with the hypocritical religious leaders who gleefully condemned her.
Frankly, when it comes to sexual ethics, the challenge is preserving the godly balance scripture maintains. Some go too far and attempt to turn sex into something bad, while others go to the opposite extreme and try to turn immorality into something good.
Many are preoccupied with sex. As important as it is, sex was never intended to be the greatest pursuit of our lives. Intimacy is a gift from God, but when sex is used outside of his plan, it ceases to be the blessing He intended and nearly always becomes a source of emotional pain.
Increasingly Biblical morality is ridiculed and rejected, but that does not change the wisdom of God’s rules. The balance in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount was as revolutionary then as it is now.
His point quite simply is that we’re to be totally faithful to our spouse not only physically but also mentally. When we fail to do that, it’s only a matter of time until we experience the pain that inevitably comes from ignoring God’s wise rules.
