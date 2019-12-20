My senior pastor, Rusty Wirt, kicked off his Christmas series this year by telling the story of lottery winner, Stefan Madel. His story is amazing because he has not only won the top prize in a lottery but has also won second-place six times and the third-place prize 132 times.
How can one person win that many times without cheating? The answer is both simple and complex. Madel is a mathematical genius who developed a formula to help him determine the numbers most likely to win. I do not fully understand his system, but it obviously works because his winnings total roughly $28 million.
What does Stefan Madel have to do with Christmas? Madel won because he understands how to predict lottery numbers. When God sent his son to Bethlehem on that silent night so long ago, Jesus fulfilled the Old Testament prophecies of the long-promised Messiah. In fact, over the course of his life he would fulfill more than 300 prophecies.
A professor at Westmont College calculated the probability of one man fulfilling just eight major prophecies about the Messiah. His estimates were worked out by 12 classes made up of more than 600 students. They carefully weighed the factors, discussed each prophecy at length, and examined the various circumstances which might indicate that men had conspired to fulfill that prophecy.
The professor decided the estimates had to be conservative enough that even the most skeptical students would agree they were fair. To confirm their estimates were unbiased, the findings were sent to other skeptics and scientists. Their conclusion was that the chance of one man fulfilling just those eight prophecies was one in 10 to the 17th power — in other words one chance in one followed by 17 zeroes. The chance of one man fulfilling 48 of the prophecies about Jesus is truly astronomical — just one chance in 10 to the 157th power.
The prophecies clearly make the point that Jesus’ coming was planned long before Mary gave birth to her first-born son. Matthew quoted Isaiah 7:14 to confirm it: “Look! The virgin will conceive a child! She will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel, which means ‘God is with us.’” (Matthew 1:23, NLT)
God got the attention of the shepherds who were watching their flocks the night Jesus was born when angels announced “good tidings of great joy.” The shepherds traveled to the stable in Bethlehem to worship the infant. When they found the baby lying in a manger it was beyond comprehension that this birth had been predicted more than 700 years earlier, but it had.
Matthew and Isaiah remind us that this infant is Immanuel, “God with us”— the baby destined to change the world like no one before or since. Like the shepherds, God wants us to find Jesus, for he knows encountering him can change our lives forever.
