Registration ends Wednesday for a fundraiser trivia contest and barbecue burger dinner to be hosted Sept. 21 by Whetstone Boys Ranch at the Youth Center, 306 Bay St. in Mtn. View.
The event will raise funds for Christ for Youth Charities Foundation, an organization that has assisted and continues to assist youth programs worldwide, including Whetstone Ranch, a therapeutic boarding school for boys ages 11 to 15.
The cost to participate in the trivia contest is $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight, and includes the barbecue hamburger dinner and sides. Individuals entering the trivia contest will be placed in a team of eight, or teams may enter. Trivia begins at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to RSVP by Sept. 18 by texting CFYTriviaMV to 41444 or calling 314-920-0791.
Meat and preparation will be provided by the residents of Whetstone Ranch.
Christ For Youth Charities Foundation provides grants for organizations and churches that proclaim the gospel to children and youth living in underprivileged areas, event organizers said, adding grants are provided nationally and internationally.
Whetstone’s 285-acre ranch has a cattle program, encourages the boys to interact with nature and uses adventure therapy as part of the program and encourages character and spiritual development, family involvement and counseling.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, call 417-934-1112 or go to www.whetstoneboysranch.com.
