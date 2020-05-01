Since Major League Baseball is starting late this year, I decided to share a baseball story. Cincinnati fans who attended the opening game of the 1954 season watched as their beloved Redlegs beat the Milwaukee Braves 9-8.
Fans were delighted by the win and took special notice of Jim Greengrass, who amazed fans by hitting not one, two or three doubles, but a total of four in the first game of the year. It was a sensational debut to the 1954 season!
That was not the case for the rookie who started in left field for the Milwaukee Braves. He went to the plate five times without ever making it to first base. It was anything but an impressive start. However, no baseball career is about a single game and the Braves’ rookie who could not get a hit that opening day would go on to become one of baseball’s all-time greats.
Greengrass, who started so well in 1954, would play only two more years, while Hank Aaron became a force to be reckoned with for 23 seasons. In 1956, as Greengrass was hanging up his cleats, Aaron was winning the league batting championship with a .328 season average.
He went on to break Babe Ruth’s record on April 8, 1974, when he hit his 715th home run — a record that would stand until 2007.
During Aaron’s nearly quarter of a century playing Major League Baseball, he had an amazing .305 lifetime batting average. If Hammering Hank had given up after that first disappointing game, baseball fans would have missed a true legend.
We all have moments when we are tempted to quit. Everyone has felt like throwing in the towel at some point, but that of course is not the answer. The Bible describes the importance of refusing to give up this way, “Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial…” (James 1:12, NIV)
True accomplishments rarely come from what we do in a single day, but from the consistent patterns and habits we develop over a lifetime. I am not suggesting that what we do on any given day is insignificant, however, what we are fully committed to over the course of our lives is what ultimately matters most.
A commitment to making a positive difference rarely fails to yield positive results. Whether it is striving for excellence on the baseball diamond, parenting with a determination to raise godly children, or being someone who is determined to make a difference in the lives of struggling people during the COVID-19 crisis, perseverance is not merely nice, it is a necessity.
If you and I are going to make a genuine impact on our world, we must be willing to persevere when we feel like giving up. Only then can we live up to our true potential.
