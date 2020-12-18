Psalms 11:3 The foundations of law and order have collapsed. What can the righteous do?
In Psalms 11, David deals with a perplexing situation when the “foundations of law-and-order collapse” and the righteous wonder what they can do.
While David trusted in the Lord for protection, others suggested, “Fly like a bird to the mountains for safety! The wicked are stringing their bows and fitting their arrows on the bowstrings. They shoot from the shadows at those whose hearts are right.” (Psalms 11:1-2)
The general consensus of those taking flight was not necessarily flawed since Jesus even said that a time on earth would come when “those who are in Judea should flee to the mountains. Let no one on the housetop go down to take anything out of the house. Let no one in the field go back to get their cloak. How dreadful it will be in those days for pregnant women and nursing mothers! Pray that your flight will not take place in winter or on the Sabbath. For then there will be great distress, unequaled from the beginning of the world until now — and never to be equaled again.” (Matthew 24:16-21)
But David provided another perspective in Psalms 11:4-6 about God's purpose during times when the foundations of law-and-order collapse: “The Lord is in his holy Temple; the Lord still rules from heaven. He watches everyone closely, examining every person on earth. The Lord examines both the righteous and the wicked. He hates those who love violence. He will rain down blazing coals and burning sulfur on the wicked, punishing them with scorching winds.”
Thus, God uses times of anarchy to evaluate human behavior. When society runs amok, the Eternal Judge gathers all the evidence He needs before delivering His verdict and executing the final sentence.
St. Paul explained the outcome of lawlessness similarly. “So that we ourselves glory in you in the churches of God for your patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations that ye endure: Which is a manifest token of the righteous judgment of God, that ye may be counted worthy of the kingdom of God, for which ye also suffer: Seeing it is a righteous thing with God to recompense tribulation to them that trouble you.” (2 Thessalonians 1:4-6)
Although the godly might suffer persecution, yet lawlessness vindicates God's wrath. Avenging the innocent, the Almighty does not apologize for administering Heaven's death penalty to those who destroy the foundations of law and order. Thus, David promised, “For the righteous Lord loves justice. The virtuous will see his face.” (Psalms 11:7)
And St. Paul agreed: “And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power; When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe.” (2 Thessalonians 1:7-10)
So, regarding David's original question, “What can the righteous do when the foundations of law-and-order collapse?” the answer is to rest patiently in Jesus until evil runs its course, and then God will come to banish the curse, once and for all.
Judgment is coming!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.