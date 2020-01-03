This past summer I was introduced to a new author. Bob Goff is one of those unique individuals who truly does march to his own drum. In “Everybody Always,” he admits that he struggles with patience.
He explains how he read a children’s book suggesting that whatever we fill our bucket with we will become. So, he went to a local hardware store and purchased a metal bucket which he began carrying with him everywhere as a reminder to be more patient.
Here is an experience he had with his bucket: Bob lives in California but his friend Randy Phillips pastors a large church in Austin, Texas. Randy asked Bob to speak at his church and Bob agreed without realizing the date was Super Bowl Sunday.
After speaking at the church’s multiple services, he got in his rental car and headed to the airport, eager to make it home in time to watch the last of the big game with his wife. However, the return line for his rental car was barely moving. It soon became obvious that the attendant checking in vehicles was the problem; he was moving at a snail’s pace.
Bob remembers feeling like entire seasons were changing while he waited in that line.
He was beyond frustration when he finally noticed his bucket in the passenger seat and began saying to himself, “Fill it with patience Bob, fill it with patience.”
The line did not speed up and he had already missed his flight before the attendant finally walked up and asked, “How was your rental experience?”
Bob wanted to tell the man how he had made him miss his flight, but because he had been filling his bucket with patience he instead said, “I had a great time, the car was awesome and you’re awesome. Have a great day.”
Bob had already picked up his bucket and began the long walk to the terminal to book another flight when the slow rental attendant said, “Hey, I just want you to know… that was a really great sermon you gave at church.”
Bob thought, “Oh man, if he only knew what was going on in my head while I was sitting in my car before I remembered my bucket.”
How long has it been since you allowed the thing that gives you fits to make a fool of you? May I suggest that this year you pick up a bucket and begin filling it with the antidote to your challenge.
The Apostle Paul wrote about the fruit of the Spirit, “The Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” (Galatians 5:22-23, NLT)
Why not pick one of these that you know you need and ask God to help you develop it in the New Year? The result will be a better you.
