Out with the old and in with the new. For many this year, going into next year probably is a more welcome exchange than any other previous new year celebration.
Sadly, I believe many people don’t find themselves being in a place of optimism, much less of faith as they leave 2020 behind and head into 2021. This however, is where I want to speak to my readers; to give some Godly encouragement and to fan the fire of your faith in God as the one who goes before us and holds not only tomorrow, but time itself in the palm of His hand.
I believe Holy Spirit, as a personal friend of mine, has shared some things about next year being a “year of redemption.” By that, I mean that I believe God has put a special revelation in my heart about the power of the blood of Jesus Christ to be more than just redemption for our spirit or only for the purposes of our salvation.
I once heard my senior pastor, Greg Worley, preach a sermon on the blood of Jesus Christ and how the answer to every question we face and the solution for every problem we encounter is found in the completed work of the cross.
I believe that when Jesus said, “It is finished,” or as some translations say, “It is accomplished,” Jesus was talking on such profound levels of depth regarding what He had done. I know that as Christians, we tend to make it mostly about salvation, but we must also remember every other promise that is included from God, every blessing that is given by the New Covenant, and what the love of God and being His family entitles us to.
When we begin to look at those things with depth, it should cause our faith to arise and cause us to be able to look at 2021 with optimism and victory! Although 2020 has been a year when many of us were faced with financial difficulties, health concerns, and even losses, I am greatly reminded by God of what He speaks about redemption for those that are His in the book of Joel:
Joel 2:25-27 New King James Version (NKJV): “So I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten, the crawling locust, the consuming locust, and the chewing locust, my great army which I sent among you. You shall eat in plenty and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, who has dealt wondrously with you; and My people shall never be put to shame. Then you shall know that I am in the midst of Israel: I am the Lord your God and there is no other. My people shall never be put to shame.”
This is what I love about the Word of God, it tells me that even when things are beyond my control, nothing is outside the realm of God’s restoration and redemption. It also lets me know that God’s love and goodness towards me is not contingent on my performance evaluation. God does what He does because that is who He is. Because of who He is and His great love for me, those things never change towards me.
If you are His, the same is true for you. This gives me such hope, confidence, and joy when it seems there is nothing around us to have hope, confidence, or joy about. This is what it means to walk by faith and not by sight.
My senior pastor, Greg Worley, once said, “If your problem is too big, your God is not big enough.” The sentiment here being for us to get our eyes off the problem and get our eyes on the solution, God Himself. I have carried that saying in my heart for a long time and it has always yielded much in raising my faith and my estimation of who God really is.
When you read this, I hope and pray that you are encouraged and I would like to challenge you to begin to see God as your personal champion. A champion that can restore everything that a virus, restrictions, economic hardships or other circumstances can present as a challenge to your faith. Begin to see how big God is and how small your problems are next to Him.
In closing, no matter where you find yourself, I want to leave you with these words from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as reiterated by the Apostle Paul:
Hebrews 13:5-6 Amplified Bible (AMP): “Let your character [your moral essence, your inner nature] be free from the love of money [shun greed—be financially ethical], being content with what you have; for He has said, ‘I will never [under any circumstances] desert you [nor give you up nor leave you without support, nor will I in any degree leave you helpless], nor will I forsake or let you down or relax My hold on you [assuredly not]!’ So we take comfort and are encouraged and confidently say, ‘The Lord is my Helper [in time of need], I will not be afraid. What will man do to me?’”
Nathan Ogden is Associate Pastor of His Place House of Worship in West Plains, www.hisplacewp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.