The Faith Chapel Free Will Baptist Church of West Plains has welcomed Brother Jason Roberts as its newly elected pastor.
Roberts and his wife Mary Ann have lived and ministered in West Plains and the surrounding area for more than 25 years. They have three children Hannah Fox, Jake Roberts and Luke Roberts, and three grandchildren Allie Fox, Lincoln Fox, and Blakely Roberts, all of whom reside in the West Plains area.
Faith Chapel is located at 1501 Crider St., in the area just behind Dairy Queen and off of Creamery Road.
Currently, the church has one 11 a.m. Sunday Worship service and a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study. All are invited to come as the church begins this new chapter of ministry.
