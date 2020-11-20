The Christian Women of Willow Springs organization is officially disbanding at year end, club officials announce.
Established in 2003 the quarterly gathering of Christian women has enjoyed meeting at more than 30 churches in the Willow springs area, said President Janet Brantley.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to visit each other's places of worship and enjoy the fellowship, food and interesting programs provided by each host church,” she added.
The funds remaining in the organization's treasury have been donated to the City of Willow Springs Ministerial Alliance to help serve local needs.
