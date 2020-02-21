West Plains native, professional musician, motivational speaker and evangelist Brian Arnold will conduct a service at 6 p.m. Sunday at New Hope Baptist Church, 7908 County Road 1780 near West Plains.
Arnold faced adversity beginning at age 6, when he lost his leg as the result of a lawn-mowing accident and struggled with his identity as it related to his disability. Guided by his mother, Arnold learned the piano and by age 20 was earning a living as a musician.
In 1994 Arnold again faced a challenge when he suffered serious injuries in an accident that involved a tractor trailer, resulting in the loss of the use of his left arm, which was paralyzed from the shoulder down.
Threatened with the possibility his career as a musician was over, Arnold once again wrestled with his identity and delivers a message encouraging others to look to the Father to reveal their true identity.
As a professional musician in Branson, Arnold has opened for talent including Roy Clark, Ray Stevens, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, Porter Wagoner and Frankie Avalon, and he sang and played piano for the Silver Dollar City gospel quartet Chosen Few.
His ministry has spanned 20 years and his speaking engagements include events with Don Piper, author of “90 Minutes In Heaven;” Samaritan’s Purse with Franklin Graham; and in Bolivia and Guatemala traveling with Compassion International.
He continued his musical career, playing the piano with one hand, and has his own ministry, King’s Table Ministry.
He and his wife Diane Kukal-Arnold have four children and seven grandchildren, and are expecting another. His parents are Bob and Shirley Arnold of West Plains and he has two sisters, Shelley and Amy.
