Isaiah 43:19 See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not recognize it?
Right now, God is doing a brand new thing in the form of a global pandemic, but I wonder if we recognize the significance of what He is doing?
For a long time, many Christians and many churches have been praying for revival and restoration based on God’s promise in 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Sadly, it seems that our prayers have gone unanswered and that revival has not gained any traction in our society. Furthermore, we are now faced with a crisis of global proportions. But wait! Don’t lose hope! Take another look and see if you recognize the new thing that God is doing among us!
Most activity in this locked-down nation has come to a screeching halt. Quarantined people now have both the time and the motivation to listen to God's voice since their frantic lives have slowed to a snail's pace. And for the first time in my life, I am seeing preachers leave the cloistered confines of their churches to preach God’s word openly.
Granted, these ministers are broadcasting the message as a favor to quarantined individuals of their respective congregations. However, the overall effect is much greater!
Due to an unseen virus, we have been forced to leave our comfort zones and familiar routines out of necessity to do something that is brand new to most of us – preach God’s Word publicly on the modern street corner of the World Wide Web, the internet. Amazing! Our Lord’s Great Commission has just been shoved into overdrive: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the world.” (Matthew 28:19-20)
Now, whether the “end of the world” is upon us or not, I do not know. Regardless, I do not care if you are Protestant or Catholic. do not care what name you have hanging above your front door. I honestly do not care about the subtle nuances of your pet doctrines.
What I do care about is fulfilling the original command we were given following Christ’s Resurrection when He commissioned His universal Church.
So, will we live or will we die? Who knows, but I am reminded of a horrific scene in Tolkien’s "Lord of the Rings" when Theoden made this profound statement: “If this is to be our end, then I would make such an end, as to be worthy of remembrance.”
Consequently, let the Church of Jesus Christ make its very best run as the finish line looms ahead of us, entrusting our fate to God Almighty when our work is finally done! Amen.
