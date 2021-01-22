Daniel 9:20-21 While I was speaking and praying, confessing my sin and the sin of my people Israel and making my request to the Lord my God for his holy hill — while I was still in prayer, Gabriel, the man I had seen in the earlier vision, came to me in swift flight about the time of the evening sacrifice.
Previously examining Jeremiah's personal lamentation, we will now consider how Daniel also took the lead in guiding his kinsmen to repentance through contrite prayer.
Oddly, we often hear ministers preach about Daniel's prophecy of the Seventy Weeks, outlined in verses 22 through 27 of chapter nine; however, they rarely mention the vision's precursor — the prophet's prayer of repentance that culminated in Gabriel’s speedy response.
Undoubtedly the reason involves the disparity of emphasis God places on repentance in comparison to humanity's lack of concern. However, righteous Daniel keenly understood the vital need and subsequently took the lead in seeking forgiveness for his people, as well as himself.
In verses 4 through 6, the prophet began by quickly declaring God's perpetual goodness, “Lord, the great and awesome God, who keeps his covenant of love with those who love him and keep his commandments.”
Then, the man freely claimed complicity with the people's willful offense: “We have sinned and done wrong. We have been wicked and have rebelled; we have turned away from your commands and laws. We have not listened to your servants the prophets, who spoke in your name to our kings, our princes and our ancestors, and to all the people of the land.”
Daniel continued in verses 7 through 11 to link the nation's shameful plight to the people's belligerent rebellion. Although God had remained faithful, His children universally had not. “Lord, you are righteous, but this day we are covered with shame —t he people of Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem and all Israel, both near and far, in all the countries where you have scattered us because of our unfaithfulness to you. We and our kings, our princes and our ancestors are covered with shame, Lord, because we have sinned against you. The Lord our God is merciful and forgiving, even though we have rebelled against him; we have not obeyed the Lord our God or kept the laws he gave us through his servants the prophets. All Israel has transgressed your law and turned away, refusing to obey you.”
Always careful to vindicate God, the prophet took the lead in sharing the mortal fault of all his countrymen.
In verses 12 through 14, Daniel honestly acknowledged that Israel's horrific plight was completely fair since God mercifully and repeatedly warned the nation of the consequences for their defiant behavior, allowing them no excuse when judgment finally came: “Therefore the curses and sworn judgments written in the Law of Moses, the servant of God, have been poured out on us, because we have sinned against you. You have fulfilled the words spoken against us and against our rulers by bringing on us great disaster. Under the whole heaven nothing has ever been done like what has been done to Jerusalem. Just as it is written in the Law of Moses, all this disaster has come on us, yet we have not sought the favor of the Lord our God by turning from our sins and giving attention to your truth. The Lord did not hesitate to bring the disaster on us, for the Lord our God is righteous in everything he does; yet we have not obeyed him.”
Accepting sole responsibility for calamity in verses 15 and 16, the prophet reminded God of His renowned mercy and prayed for a lenient restoration of Grace: “Now, Lord our God, who brought your people out of Egypt with a mighty hand and who made for yourself a name that endures to this day, we have sinned, we have done wrong. Lord, in keeping with all your righteous acts, turn away your anger and your wrath from Jerusalem, your city, your holy hill. Our sins and the iniquities of our ancestors have made Jerusalem and your people an object of scorn to all those around us.”
Sadly, the wickedness Israel blatantly celebrated became a mark of derision among the ungodly nations that were now more righteous than God's people who formerly expelled the residents of Canaan as a penalty for their sin. (Genesis 15:16)
Finally, in verses 17 through 19, Daniel humbly asked to be restored for the sake of God's reputation instead of the people's merit.
The nation had smeared God's name with filth while committing abominations and deserved divine retribution for rebellion; however, for the sake of that same “Holy Name” originally associated with Israel, the prophet begged for renewal: “Now, our God, hear the prayers and petitions of your servant. For your sake, Lord, look with favor on your desolate sanctuary. Give ear, our God, and hear; open your eyes and see the desolation of the city that bears your Name. We do not make requests of you because we are righteous, but because of your great mercy. Lord, listen! Lord, forgive! Lord, hear and act! For your sake, my God, do not delay, because your city and your people bear your Name.”
The lesson in Daniel 9 for “Christian” America has nothing to do with the prophecy of Seventy Weeks at the chapter's conclusion. Instead, the relevance for our nation is the need for religious leaders everywhere to take the lead in guiding God's people to a place of universal repentance.
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
“Let the priests, who minister to the Lord, weep between the porch and the altar; Let them say, 'Spare Your people, O Lord, and do not give Your heritage to reproach.’” (Joel 2:17)
