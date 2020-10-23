Hebrews 10:35-37 Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompense of reward. For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise. For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry.
Jesus is coming, sooner now than before, but He is not coming when most of the Western Church expects Him to come (Matt. 24:44), or else He would have already been here and gone!
Sadly, most of the Western Church has been deceived by a lie from an Irish lawyer-turned-preacher named John Nelson Darby who taught a damnable heresy 200 years ago. However, Jesus is coming, and when the time is right, He will not wait, but until then, what should we be doing?
If St. Paul wrote the book of Hebrews, then the apostle told us to patiently do God's work to receive the promise of Christ's return, but the business of the Kingdom requires wisdom as well as faith.
True, the just shall live by faith (Hebrews 10:38) or else how can we endure to the very last day when Christ will return to resurrect and gather His Church? (John 6:39, 40, 44, 54) However, in comparison to the Western Church's doctrine of faith, wisdom is highly underrated... despite much of the Bible's content dealing with wisdom (Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, the Song of Songs (Song of Solomon).
Prior to the Reformation, there were even more books in our 1000-year-old Bible that dealt with wisdom (The Book of Wisdom, Ecclesiasticus and others). Since some of the early reformers preached “sola fide — faith alone,” the emphasis on wisdom gradually weakened, but in the early centuries of this past millennium, wisdom was so important that believers even named their beautiful church buildings accordingly. The largest church in the world, located in Constantinople, was named the Hagia Sophia – the Beauty of Wisdom.
Why?
Jesus explained the reason: “Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.” (Matthew 10:16) Oddly, Christ ordered his disciples to be cunning (smart) as the old devil himself while retaining the gentle attributes of our Lord and Savior.
But have we? Do we still use our heads or do we simply put our lives on automatic pilot and trust our hearts to lead us?
Two questions in search of honest answers:
1. When was the last time you heard a minister preach on faith? Constantly, right?
2. When was the last time you heard a minister preach on wisdom? (followed by the sound of crickets) Yet, wisdom (discernment) is one of the primary gifts of God's Holy Spirit to the Church! (1 Corinthians 12:10)
Although the Book of James was also nearly removed from our Bible during the Great Reformation, let's hear what Jesus' half-brother, the Bishop of Jerusalem, had to say about “doing what we know to do is right”: “Anyone, then, who knows the right thing to do, yet fails to do it, is guilty of sin.” (James 4:17)
So, why is wisdom sacrificed in preference to faith?
Wisdom makes us accountable before God, ourselves and others, but faith does not! Virtually all of the horrific scandals in the Church today are due to a lack of wisdom but not a lack faith. In spite of John's ominous admonition, “Dear friends, do not believe everyone who claims to speak by the Spirit. You must test them to see if the spirit they have comes from God. For there are many false prophets in the world,” (1 John 4:1) we have believed in people who should not have been trusted.
They were the wolves that Jesus warned us about, but we made ourselves and our children into targets and prey after sacrificing wisdom exclusively for faith. This horrific threat to the integrity of the Church is why God sent his Spirit of Discernment into the world, but we must be willing to use wisdom to benefit from His divine gift.
Today, there are things that we know we must do based on wisdom as we patiently wait for Jesus to come, but are we? Recently, how many people have said, “Well, I just believe God is going to protect me,” when they refuse to do what they know is right?
Do you think God will honor their faith when they abandon their God-given accountability to use wisdom? I doubt it, but by claiming “sola fide — faith alone,” they deceptively dodge accountability when St. Peter clearly commanded, “Do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil.” (1 Peter 2:16)
Consequently, do not whine if God ignores your claim to faith after obstinately refusing to use the wisdom/common sense He gave you! Calamity rests on your own head! Do not blame God because faith is not the basket you should be hiding the light of wisdom under! (Luke 11:33)
