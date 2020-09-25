Psalms 31:15 My times are in thy hand: deliver me from the hand of mine enemies, and from them that persecute me.
As adversity looms, while God judges our nation and the world, we are consoled in knowing that the “times of our life” are securely held in God's hand, rather than being left to the evil clutches of those who oppose us.
Jesus warned that as the final days approached “many would turn away from the faith and betray and hate each other" (Matthew 24:10) and that even church people would deny Christ's Second Advent and “begin to abuse other Christians and to eat and drink and get drunk with the condemned world.” (Luke 12:45)
Sadly, at the darkest hour when believers should be most circumspect in their spiritual service, they will abandon their profession in order to riot, covet and steal what is not rightfully theirs to claim, justifying their hateful actions with contrived excuses. But, when even mothers revile their own children, God declares, “I will not forget you! See, I have grafted you into the palms of my hands; I constantly see where you are.” (paraphrase of Isaiah 49:15)
Like David, we can rejoice during difficulties because the Eternal Judge and Justifier safely holds the “times of our life” in His hand to deliver us from our enemies and from those who persecute us without cause.
The test of our faith has nothing to do with who the eventual apostates might be or how they will conduct their lives since they were predestined to be condemned from the beginning. But rather, the object of the ordeal is what kind of person we allow ourselves to become because of them and the influence of their wickedness.
“Look after each other so that none of you fails to receive the grace of God. Watch out that no poisonous root of bitterness grows up to trouble you, corrupting many. ” (Hebrews 12:15)
The bottom line is this...
We must not allow ourselves to become bitter due to malicious dishonest individuals who fall away. We cannot fight fire with fire without burning the Kingdom of God to ashes!
Since Jesus is the “author and finisher” of our faith (Hebrews 12:2), then the story of the “times of our life” was completed prior to our birth. The book of our existence already had a predetermined ending before life began. We are now gradually moving toward a preset conclusion through each and every event we experience.
Consequently, being already foreordained, what is the meaning of life or the purpose for the “times of our life” as David said?
By receiving grace as characters in a prewritten plot, we come to know the author of the ageless narrative. In human literature, people open a book and look inside; however, in God's divine chronicle, He opens the volume and invites the characters to look beyond the few pages upon which their lives are written and see the boundless riches of His eternal grace and love (Ephesians 2:7)!
We can be content knowing that the “times of our life” are securely held in God's hand, no matter which direction the road will turn or what hardships might come along the way.
