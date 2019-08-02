Jeremiah 14:19 ...Why hast thou smitten us, and there is no healing for us? We looked for peace, and there is no good; and for the time of healing, and behold trouble!
We have all questioned, “Why?” Sadly, there are seldom answers to adequately satisfy that often desperate query. Well-meaning people might try to help by saying, “God has a plan.”
Doubtless, our Heavenly Father does have a plan; however, when faced with an immediate crisis those words seem far too simplistic, callous or even cruel. Consequently, we are left with the common weakness of uncertainty regarding our feeble attempt to explain.
Believers must realize that we are not alone in times of loss and grief. Great men have also wrestled with the dilemma of an unanswered, “Why?”
Hear the words of King David, “My God, my God, WHY hast thou forsaken me? WHY art thou so far from helping me, and from the words of my roaring?” Psalms 22:1
On the Cross, Jesus asked the very same question, “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?” My God, My God, WHY have you abandoned me?”
Although God had not abandoned either of them, yet both men asked why it felt as though He had. An answer did not immediately come for either King David or for Jesus.
Two years before I was born, my father and uncle lost their baby brother in a freakish car accident. Dale Edwin Woolsey was still in his teens when he was suddenly and tragically taken.
At birth, I assumed my dead uncle’s name without ever meeting him. Despite never knowing Dale, I still grew up with a keen awareness of the hollow void that was left in his absence. To the very day my elderly grandparents died when I was then an adult, the agony of their son’s passing was as fresh as if the incident had happened hours before.
The “Why?” was never sufficiently addressed.
Momentarily ignoring the “Why?,” maybe it would be better for us to focus on the question “What?” and “How?” WHAT can we do to help bear the burden of those whose hearts are breaking? HOW can we help them endure their pain?
Scripture says, “Weep with those who weep... Strengthen the limp hands and steady the feeble knees... Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ. (Rom. 12:15, Isaiah 35:3, Hebrews 12:12, Gal. 6:2)
Within the last few days, our small town has suffered a heartbreaking tragedy that impacts the lives of parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, cousins, friends, and classmates. Hardly anyone is untouched by this hurtful loss.
Without belaboring the “Why?” now is the time for the surrounding community to transform itself into an extended family and focus on “how” and “what” we can do to thoughtfully help. In this time of grief, none of us should be concerned for our own interests, but only for the interests of those who desperately need our quiet support and compassion during their sadness. 1 Cor. 10:24
