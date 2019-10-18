Those of us who do not run marathons are typically amazed by those who complete the 26.2-mile races. Italian runner Gianni Poli won the New York City Marathon in 1986 with a time of two hours, 11 minutes. In 2003, Mark Yatich of Kenya won the Los Angeles Marathon in just over two hours, 10 minutes.
Arguably the greatest marathon winner in both races was neither Poli nor Yatich. It was an incredible athlete who finished both races dead last. How could the slowest runner possibly be considered a winner?
Bob Wieland took 98 hours to finish the New York Marathon in 1986 and just over 173 hours to cross the finish line in Los Angeles in 2003. He lost both legs in 1969 in Vietnam attempting to rescue an injured friend. The lower half of his body was destroyed by a mortar round designed to take out tanks.
He has often described it this way, “My legs went one direction, my life another.”
Shortly after the incident, his parents received this letter: “Dear Mom and Dad, I’m in the hospital. Everything is going to be okay. The people here are taking good care of me. Love, Bob. P.S. I think I lost my legs.”
Despite his injuries, young Wieland refused to give up. The man who had been negotiating a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies before he went to Vietnam refused to quit. He graduated from college and became a strength coach for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL Players Association awarded him the title, Most Courageous Man in America.
Later Wieland would walk across America on his hands, a feat which took him three years, eight months and six days. He has set four world records in weightlifting, including a 570-pound bench press. He is the only double amputee to ever complete the Iron Man Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii, without a wheelchair. He swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and completed a 26.2-mile marathon using only his arms.
It’s not just his impressive physical accomplishments that astound us; it is primarily his amazing persistence and incredible attitude. After completing the Los Angeles Marathon at the age of 57 he told the Associated Press, “This was supernatural. It was done by the grace of God.” He summed up his life by saying, “I do it one step at a time.”
When Robert Peterson told the athlete’s story in his fascinating book “The One Year Book of Amazing Stories: 365 Days of Seeing God’s Hand in Unlikely Places,” he concluded with Ecclesiastes 9:11b: “The fastest runner doesn’t always win the race, and the strongest warrior doesn’t always win the battle.” (NLT)
I do not know the challenges you are facing, but I am reasonably confident they are not greater than the ones Wieland has overcome. All of us can learn from the man often called Mr. Inspiration. Wieland is right, with God’s help we can all do more than we think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.