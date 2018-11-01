Movie actor Tim Goodwin with JCFilms, a Christian movie company, and God’s TVM Cowboy Church in Brandsville will host a free screening of the movie, “Nail 32” Nov. 17.
Goodwin will attend and sign autographs.
Those attending the screening will have an opportunity after the movie to ask questions.
The evening will begin with a silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 and the movie at 7. Everything is free and people are encouraged to bring family and friends.
Silent auction winners will be announced after the movie and money from the auction will go toward the building fund for the new church.
To get to the church, take U.S. 63 south out of West Plains, go through Brandsville one mile. The church is on the left.
For more information, call 274-4333.
“Our company is structured differently,” said Jason Campbell, movie producer with JCFilms. “We have three teams on the road, showing five of our films at a time. The producers and stars talk about Christian films, for free, just sharing the gospel.”
“Nail 32” depicts the travels of the rodeo circuit, “from the backbreaking bull riding to the musical oasis of the honkytonks,” said a spokesperson. “It portrays both the picturesque culture of the American rancher while dispensing cowboy pride and simplistic life solutions.
“Just as 32 nails attach the shoes to a horse, “Nail 32” clenches the importance of men being courageous, honorable and truly God-fearing. As each nail serves a purpose, each life matters.”
