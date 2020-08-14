Hosea 2:14-15 Therefore, behold, I will allure her, and bring her into the wilderness, and speak comfortably unto her.15 And I will give her her vineyards from thence, and the valley of Achor for a door of hope: and she shall sing there, as in the days of her youth, and as in the day when she came up out of the land of Egypt.
The life and love of the prophet Hosea is a profound testament in itself.
God deliberately ordered Hosea to marry a prostitute, knowing that the woman would be unfaithful to her godly husband. What an odd circumstance, but God had a plan as indicated by the identity of the first child the harlot wife bore, a son named Jezreel – God sows!
All the turmoil, all the heartbreak, all the anger and discouragement that Hosea experienced still fulfilled the divine plan of God who sowed the seeds of destiny in His prophet's life for a poignant lesson to the people of Israel.
Sadly, because of Gomer's reoccurring adultry, Hosea's second child was a little girl he named Lo-ruhamah – i.e., unloved. Although the name's root “ruhamah” meant to “love deeply,” the prophet's wife had intentionally abandoned her husband for other lovers, and Hosea could not approve of the outcome. Thus, he added the negative prefix “Lo” to the little girl's name to denote the displeasure of nurturing a child that he had not sired.
Hosea's wife delivered a third child, a little boy that the husband named Lo-ammi – not mine! Regardless of their marriage vows, the product of the couple's union had been bastardized due to the wife's sin. God wanted those (who shared His covenant name) to know that mere association was not the same as sincere devotion. Just as Hosea would not claim a stranger's child, neither would God accept the product of Israel's love affair with the idol Baal.
Ultimately, Hosea was separated from his wife, and Gomer became a slave of her immoral lifestyle, but the story did not end. God ordered His prophet to repurchase the depraved woman from the other man who owned her. Hosea bought his cheating wife back and told her, “Now, you will love me,” and she did.
In the prophecy given to Hosea, God spoke to his rebellious people who were bound for Babylonian captivity after their earlier bondage in Egypt, “I am now going to allure you and lead you back into the wilderness to speak tenderly to you. In that former place of desolation, I will restore your vineyards, and will make the Valley of Trouble a door of hope for you. In the barren wasteland you will love Me again as in the days of your youth when I first married you and freed you from Egypt.”
Although we currently shout, “God bless America!” yet the Almighty refuses to either condone or claim the illegitimate posterity that our godly Founding Fathers did not sire. As we flaunt spiritual adultery by passionately chasing our own private preoccupations, God declares, “Lo-ruhamah – unloved! Lo-ammi – not mine!”
However, from the very beginning, there has always been a divine plan... just as surely as Hosea named his first son Jezreel – God sows! Although the woman Gomer and the nation Israel both became slaves due to their abominable sin, yet Hosea and God were determined to buy them both back. Much like the prophet's unfaithful wife, America is wandering today in a desolate foreboding land of trouble due to our whorish behavior. Undoubtedly, the ordeal ahead will not be pleasant for any of us. However, never lose sight of the infinite merit of Grace or the possibility of being redeemed from the Valley of the Shadow of Death.
