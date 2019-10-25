Matthew 26:36-38 Then cometh Jesus with them unto a place called Gethsemane, and saith unto the disciples, Sit ye here, while I go and pray yonder. And he took with him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and began to be sorrowful and very heavy. Then saith he unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: Tarry ye here, and watch with me.
We often focus on the physical horrors of the crucifixion, but the most intense aspect of the price of our salvation might have been the emotional battle that Jesus faced.
Before a single mark was made, St. Matthew quickly described the initial agony of Christ’s passion using such phrases as, “began to be sorrowful and very heavy... exceeding sorrowful, even unto death.”
The early description in the Gospel underscored the duality of our nature. Still sound in body, God’s Son was enduring unimaginable emotional anguish as a prelude to his physical suffering. While praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, the torment Jesus endured in spirit was no less than the pain he would later experience after being beaten and nailed to the cross.
Consider Mark’s account: “And he taketh with him Peter and James and John, and began to be sore amazed, [Greek: ekthambeō — terrified, horrified] and to be very heavy [Greek: adēmoneō — in great anguish]” (Mark 14:33)
This awareness of the emotional torment Jesus felt is vital for us to appreciate how Christ can understand how we feel when facing an inevitable crisis. There are people in our community who hurt so much inside that they actually cut their bodies to distract their minds from the inner pain. This is exactly the kind of intense, intangible hurt Jesus sensed as he died to set us free.
Sadly, other people do not always understand. While Jesus struggled, his friends slept. Three times he asked, “Can’t you watch and pray with me for at least one hour?” But repeatedly, the others kept dozing off while Christ cried, “Father, please do not make me drink this cup!” signifying his fear of the cross.
He was battling so much anxiety that the skin on his face actually bled (Luke 22:44), a medical condition known as hematidrosis where capillary blood vessels that feed the sweat glands rupture, causing them to exude blood, occurring under conditions of extreme physical or emotional stress. This same anomaly sometimes happens to soldiers in combat. Jesus was fighting his own battle as he prepared to bring us to God through the crucifixion.
But why?
I think the best explanation is stated by St. John: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” (John 3:16-18)
Plain and simple, God loved us more than he loved his Son, and was willing to give him up in order to be our Heavenly Father. Now, the choice is up to us. Through faith in Jesus, do we accept the price that was paid for our salvation, or do we reject Christ’s sacrifice and face God’s wrath alone?
