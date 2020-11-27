It’s Thanksgiving, one of my favorite holidays of the year. A time when we hopefully still focus on other besides ourselves and take inventory of all that we are blessed with in our lives.
We gather around with friends and family over an abundance of food and keep family traditions alive from year to year passing them down to generations.
I believe that at this stage in my life, now being a grandparent of soon to be five beautiful grandbabies, these times and these traditions become more precious.
I recently was speaking to a group of young adults at a church leadership meeting in our home about the importance of seeing generations and seeing God as The God of generations. That we, as part of the Kingdom of God, have a responsibility not only to be good stewards of what we are called to do well, but to also sow seeds of our work, knowledge and leadership into the next generation to prepare them for what God is going to continue through them.
As a pastor, it has become increasingly important to me to see those in our congregation to be empowered to live and lead in their own lives for kingdom purposes. Part of learning to be productive and powerful in the kingdom is learning humility and thanksgiving.
“Thanksgiving” is the thought that I want to focus on for the moment. Thanksgiving is something that is not simply a holiday celebrated once a year, it is in fact a cornerstone of what it means to be a Christian.
Today, I want to show you how that Thanksgiving can also be an act of faith in our lives.
In our culture and language, the expression of Thanksgiving is most generally done in the past tense. In other words, we say “thank you” once we have received something from someone to indicate our gratitude.
We often say “thank you” to people when we have had them act on our behalf, but the full manifestation of their work has not been completed. In this way, with our thanksgiving, we are acting in “faith” that what we have thanked them for, they will be faithful to complete.
Yet so often as Christians, we don’t take this perspective with God. In fact, much of the time Christians treat prayer to God in asking for something as something of a “cosmic roll of the dice,” not knowing for sure if God will give us what we need or answer our prayers.
We know from reading the scriptures that this is not true of God, for Jesus tells us in many of His teachings that God will provide for us, and not only provide for us, but that we can ask God, so that our joy may be full.
Paul the apostle demonstrates in his writing this sentiment that I wish to convey: that prayer with thanksgiving is a declarative act of faith. In giving thanks to God when we pray and make known our petitions, we are declaring our trust in His faithfulness, thanking Him before we have received what we ask for.
Philippians 4:6 Amplified Bible (AMP): Do not be anxious or worried about anything, but in everything [every circumstance and situation] by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, continue to make your [specific] requests known to God.
Again, Paul encourages our faith and trust in God when we pray with thanksgiving, no matter what our situation appears to be in life in 1st Thessalonians.
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 Amplified Bible (AMP): Rejoice always and delight in your faith; be unceasing and persistent in prayer; in every situation [no matter what the circumstances] be thankful and continually give thanks to God; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.
As believers in Christ, let this year be a year that your faith shifts and increases in strength. As we contemplate being thankful this year for what we have received, let this year also be the year that we begin to be thankful for the things that God is going to do for us in the future as we ask, making our prayer and thanksgiving “an act of faith” and trust in God’s goodness to those He loves.
Nathan Ogden is the Associate Pastor of His Place House of Worship in West Plains.
