Christmas is a very special time for Christians because it is a celebration of not only the birth of the Messiah, King Jesus, but also is a time when we should, as believers, understand and see both the uncontainable goodness and love of God the Father.
There are many scriptures that I could present in this piece, but I think that what I want to share most is John 3:16-17, because I believe it proves God’s great love for mankind and His desire to be in familial relationship with us all through Jesus Christ.
John 3:16-17 Amplified Bible (AMP): “For God so [greatly] loved and dearly prized the world, that He [even] gave His [One and] only begotten Son, so that whoever believes and trusts in Him [as Savior] shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge and condemn the world [that is, to initiate the final judgment of the world], but that the world might be saved through Him.
It is interesting to me that when you research the Greek word for “world” you find that it is referring to all of mankind that inhabits the earth. That every person has a standing invitation to become sons of God and to not only live a life with Him in eternity, but to also enter into the life, work, and adventure of being a son of God here on the earth during this lifetime, as well.
The most fantastic part of the previous scripture however, in my thinking, is the declaration of God’s heart over us; that God loves us. How much does God love us? He loves us so much that He, Himself, became flesh as the Son and came to dwell among us, giving His life for our redemption. What a gift! What a great love!
The Christmas season is especially the time of the year, we as Christians should want to spread the gift and good news of the gospel. For it is the gospel of Jesus Christ through which the gift of salvation is freely presented and given. The gospel is truly good news! Tragically, it is often presented in such a way that shows God not as the loving, merciful, gift-giving Father that He is.
I love the enthusiasm that Paul the Apostle conveys in his writing concerning the gospel of Jesus Christ in his letter to the church at Rome:
Romans 1:16-17 Amplified Bible (AMP): I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation [from His wrath and punishment] to everyone who believes [in Christ as Savior], to the Jew first and also to the Greek. 17 For in the gospel the righteousness of God is revealed, both springing from faith and leading to faith [disclosed in a way that awakens more faith]. As it is written and forever remains written, “The just and upright shall live by faith.”
This should be our attitude as Christians as well! Christmas time is difficult for me because I have a very hard time, waiting to share the gifts I have for my wife. I get so excited about her getting the gifts that I want her to open them early. It’s hard to contain my excitement about the gifts and the happiness I know they will bring her.
In this way, we as Christians should have an eagerness to share Jesus Christ with others, totally unabashed. I have never heard of anyone being ashamed of sharing good news, much less giving a gift to others. This is how we must see the gospel! The gospel is the ultimate demonstration of sharing good news and gift giving when done with love and a cheerful heart!
In my book “I Am The One He Loves” I made the statement, “There are two ways to preach the gospel — You can lead people with love or you can try to drive them with fear. Fear will never produce in the heart what the promise of love and relationship will.”
Ironically, this is not only what the gospel promises, it is the method by which God Himself, presented it to mankind; with love and the promise of relationship in spite of the gospel so many times being presented steeped in a message of destruction, anger and hellfire.
This year at Christmas time, as you give gifts, love and cheer, remember as a believer the most precious gift you hold: the truth of the gospel of Christ. Share it as it is, good news full of love, without fear and condemnation. Carry that same sentiment into the new year and present it all of 2021 with the same love and attitude, carrying a bit of the Christmas spirit all year long.
