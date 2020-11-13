We are in an unprecedented time in our history with the recent election and the political and social climate of our nation seems to be at a volatile point.
While there is no doubt we are experiencing many “firsts” regarding things that we are dealing with as a nation, the way we are to treat and deal with such things and people in the middle of these events as believers, remains the same.
As Christians, we should know personally what the bible says and teaches; that our lives are no longer our own. Even more importantly, as ambassadors of Jesus Christ, we have to be cognizant of what opinions, values, speech and charter we exhibit. In truth, when we become Christ’s we no longer have the right to hold or express these things independently of the position Jesus Christ has and how He would express them in person.
Ambassadors are carefully to communicate and demonstrate the values, thoughts, perspectives and feelings of the one they represent. In essence, they are a proxy, standing in for the person they represent, so the ambassador’s actions and speech are held to the highest scrutiny.
I have witnessed (so-called) Christians holding separate political viewpoints behave in ways toward one another that are not representative of Jesus Christ, and certainly toward nonbelievers that does not give priority to the good news of the Gospel and the ministry of reconciliation over personal opinions.
As my senior, Pastor Greg Worley, preached last Sunday, we hold a dual citizenship, that of Earth and that of Heaven. How we behave and regard others is not dictated by the natural, rather our example remains unchanged; that we regard others with the viewpoint and love of God toward them at all times.
2 Corinthians 5:16 - The Passion Translation: “So then, from now on, we have a new perspective that refuses to evaluate people merely by their outward appearances. For that’s how we once viewed the Anointed One, but no longer do we see him with limited human insight.”
So how does God regard people? He regards them with love; so much so that He gave His only begotten son Jesus Christ as an atonement for them to be reconciled to Him in relationship. For those who have accepted Christ as Lord and Savior, He regards them according to the position of righteousness and sonship that the blood of Jesus has afforded them.
Jesus never promised that loving those that we disagree with would be easy. In fact, Jesus calls us as Christians to love those that hate us and more:
Matthew 5:43-48 - The Passion Translation: “Your ancestors have also been taught ‘Love your neighbors and hate the one who hates you.’ However, I say to you, love your enemy, bless the one who curses you, do something wonderful for the one who hates you, and respond to the very ones who persecute you by praying for them. For that will reveal your identity as children of your heavenly Father. He is kind to all by bringing the sunrise to warm and rainfall to refresh whether a person does what is good or evil. 46 What reward do you deserve if you only love the lovable? Don’t even the tax collectors do that? How are you any different from others if you limit your kindness only to your friends? Don’t even the ungodly do that? Since you are children of a perfect Father in heaven, you are to be perfect like him.”
As Christians, our mandate is clear, our methodology is clear; to love and to regard people from the viewpoint of God. We are to let love, grace, mercy, kindness temper our hearts, our thoughts and our words. Our trust and hope is not in the governmental systems of this world or in the leaders of this world. Our first and last allegiance is to Jesus Christ who is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. I encourage you as a Christian and as an ambassador, make sure that you represent Christ well, for in doing so there is both reward for yourself and a gift to others. I want to leave you with these final words from the Apostle Paul to encourage you:
Romans 12:19-21 - The Passion Translation: “Beloved, don’t be obsessed with taking revenge, but leave that to God’s righteous justice. For the Scriptures say: ‘If you don’t take justice in your own hands, I will release justice for you,’ says the Lord. And: If your enemy is hungry, buy him lunch! Win him over with kindness. For your surprising generosity will awaken his conscience, and God will reward you with favor. Never let evil defeat you, but defeat evil with good.”
Nathan Ogden is the Associate Pastor of His Place House of Worship in West Plains.
