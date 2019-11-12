First Baptist Church, 202 Walnut St. in West Plains, will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Monday through Nov. 25.
During the week of collections, volunteers with West Plains families, churches and groups transform empty shoeboxes “into gifts of hope filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items,” say officials with The Samaritan’s Purse, which sponsors the global project.
“I love being able to see the local community rally together for a global purpose,” said First Baptist Church volunteer Lesa Rothgeb. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”
According to officials, The Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches to deliver the gifts, which officials call “tangible expressions of God’s love” to children in need around the world, noting that for many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, West Plains-area residents hope to collect more than 2,100 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children in need.
Shoeboxes may be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Nov. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at First Baptist Church-West Plains.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or call 256-3128.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The stated mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with local churches worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
