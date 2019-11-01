Amos 8:11-13 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord: And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the Lord, and shall not find it. In that day shall the fair virgins and young men faint for thirst.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study finding that in the 10- to 14-year-old age group, the suicide rate has nearly tripled in the last decade. Realizing that the parameters identify children in the fourth grade through the eighth grade, we must agree that this epidemic is a very, very serious problem!
But how can this be?
Our society is more liberal and inclusive than ever. If our children feel the need to self-identify as unicorns or kittens, we accommodate them by acknowledging that they are in fact unicorns and kittens. We have removed symbols, pronouns, titles and words.
We have incorporated programs in our schools to punish the slightest act of bullying. Any difference of opinion is quickly deemed racism or hate speech and immediately censored. We have identified, labeled and expelled children as early as kindergarten for innocent acts of affection, now viewed as sexual harassment.
We have provided safe spaces in which our children can hide. When able, we grant our offspring their hearts’ desire by providing every technological gadget; electronic games, computers, and smart phones. But still they are deeply troubled to the point of taking their own lives in increasing numbers.
So, what are we doing wrong?
Well, according to Amos, we have abandoned God and failed to provide an enduring spiritual foundation upon which our children might rest in times of emotional trouble. The prophet said that the absence of divine tenets of faith would create a deadly emotional famine in the land, but not one of water or food. No, physical starvation is not the problem since obesity is a major factor among America’s youth.
Amos said that the absence of God’s word would create a frantic urgency in our society as people clamored to find substitutes to fill the void: “And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the Lord, and shall not find it!”
Today, we are amazed at aberrant preoccupations where children are hospitalized for eating Tide pods or sucking condoms up their nasal passages. Without restraints or boundaries, they seem to be desperately driven to try more outlandish dangerous tricks. Seemingly, modern brinkmanship has lost its brakes.
Akin to the findings of the CDC, the prophet warned, “In that day shall the fair virgins and young men faint (perish) for thirst,” but not for want of bread or water. No, this sad malady is the result of spiritual anemia due to starvation for God’s word.
Will we as adults fix the problem by providing for our children’s spiritual deficiency? Hardly! We have largely banished God from our schools, our homes, and our hearts! God is a relic of a forgotten age.
Most would rather stand idly by and watch their children increasingly die as victims of this immoral plague than turn their hearts to God and acknowledging their need of Him. Without God, the problem will only increase, and in the next 10 years the CDC will announce that the tragedy of our lost youth has tripled or quadrupled again.
