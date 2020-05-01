Hebrews 10:36-38 For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise. For yet a little while, and he that shall come will come, and will not tarry. Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him.
In this current crisis, I notice people drawing back. Those who once shouted “Amen,” while listening to the word of God's final work on earth, now grow noticeably silent.
Thinking that the last days were meant for others and not for them, they suddenly recoil at the sound of God's decree, seeking a refuge from their personal accountability while the storm of judgment looms on the horizon.
However, if you will not hear the preacher, then listen to your Lord and Savior's declaration. “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and plagues, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” (Matthew 24:7-8)
By Christ's own word, this present predicament is not the end, but only the beginning! According to the testament of Jesus, worse conditions are still ahead. And what shall become of us who have insincerely frequented God's house? If we have raced with men on foot and they have worn us out, how can we run with their horses? If we stumble on safe level ground, how will we manage to march through the wilderness of Jordan to cross its flood? (paraphrased - Jeremiah 12:5)
Thus, in this time of universal trial when God comes down to test the works of men, what should our attitude and response be?
First, set your mind to stand for Jesus no matter what might come your way, and having done all in your power to stand, then STAND! Use the truth of Scripture like a wide leather harness to securely bind all of God's promises in place. Cover your heart with Christ's righteousness alone, knowing that His grace is sufficient for every need during the coming conflict!
Replace your bed slippers with durable boots in preparation for spreading the Gospel in the midst of battle. More than anything else, seize the shield of faith with a death grip, knowing that God stands between the destroyer and your soul.
Securely bind God's salvation to your mind like a helmet covering your head, realizing that human doubt is the very first crack in a faltering defense. Finally, know God's Word and be able to skillfully use it like a sharp sword, dividing spirit from soul, marrow from bone and falsehood from truth. (paraphrased - Ephesians 6:10-17)
Ultimately, we must patiently accept that every situation will not always match our plans or agenda since this is God's work and not ours. But in spite of every adversity, we still win in the end through Jesus Christ our Lord!
Like St. Paul, our confession remains steadfast: “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body. For we which live are always delivered unto death for Jesus' sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh. 12 So then death worketh in us, but life in you. ” (2 Corinthians 4:8-11)
Regardless of what’s ahead, Jesus is coming, so hold fast to your profession of faith lest some deceiver dare steal your crown! (Hebrews 10:23, Philippians 2:6, Revelation 3:11)
Amen, and amen!
