On April 28, 1999, a mere eight days after the Columbine shooting, shock rocker Marilyn Manson was scheduled to perform in Iowa City.
Manson’s music was prominent in the lives of Columbine killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, so a lot of emotion surrounded the concert. Since the deadly pair had specifically targeted several Christian students because of their faith, authorities prepared for a confrontation between angry Christians and devoted Manson fans.
However, several local Christian leaders challenged believers to seriously consider Jesus’ words from the Sermon on the Mount. “If someone slaps you on the right cheek, offer the other cheek also.” (Matthew 5:39, NLT) They encouraged Christians to show Manson fans Jesus’ love in visible ways.
Multiple churches accepted the challenge. They converged on the sidewalks outside the Five Seasons Center, to pray for concertgoers and demonstrate God’s love. Small groups gathered and prayed around the arena; churches throughout the city had Christians gather to pray.
One church bought 100 pizzas and distributed slices to fans. Another bought cookies, and 1,200 cans of soda to hand out. Others gave away sandwiches. One youth group even collected $200 and paid several concertgoers’ parking fees.
Fans of the rock and roll idol began asking, “Why are you doing this?” and then actually listened to the answers. After getting free pizza, one kid commented, “Wow, Marilyn Manson never gave me anything!” At least three concertgoers said they became Christians and a Marilyn Manson website grudgingly admitted, “Maybe those Christians aren’t half bad!”
An hour into the concert Manson went into a rage, threw his microphone to the platform and stormed off the stage… abruptly ending the event.
One writer summed up the evening this way, “Many fans came to the concert convinced that Christians were irritating, and that Marilyn Manson was impressive, and many left thinking Marilyn Manson was irritating, and the Christians were impressive!”
Jesus’ challenge to turn the other cheek when others irritate us is never easy. What happened in Iowa City demonstrates the incredible power of people showing kindness when it goes against our human nature.
Solomon made the same point when he wrote, “If your enemies are hungry, give them food to eat. If they are thirsty, give them water to drink. You will heap burning coals of shame on their heads, and the Lord will reward you.” (Proverbs 25:21-22, NLT)
As challenging as it is to be kind in the face of hostility, God can use our unnatural response to soften hard hearts. Perhaps as significantly, while he often changes others, in the process God is transforming us too.
