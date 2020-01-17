Job 1:21 And said, Naked came I out of my mother's womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.
Early this morning, I awoke to the news that my vehicle had been destroyed during a one-man crime spree in our local town. However, after the initial shock, I realized the story of the incident could not end without a testimony to God's goodness.
A few years ago after I bought property in Ozark County, I knew I needed a pickup to care for my farm. But the real motivation for finding a truck came when my son's car catastrophically quit in Springfield. He was working and going to college, and trying to travel across town (Sunshine Avenue) on a motor scooter. Winter was coming, and I feared that my son would be killed if I didn't do something. So, I started praying!
I prayed that God would show me a little pickup that I could afford in order to loan my son until he could save enough money for a down payment on his own replacement car. Then, when he didn't need my pickup anymore, I would use it on my land in Ozark County.
Just like clockwork, God began answering my prayer. A fantastic mechanic here in Willow Springs contacted me, saying that he had a perfect pickup for me — lots of miles but as good as gold.
I bought the first Dodge I ever owned and absolutely loved it! My son used the truck for a couple years, and then gave it back so I could travel to the farm.
Now, fast forward to this morning. When I looked at the mangled mess that remained after last night's wild crime spree, I seriously was not discouraged. Oh, I felt frustration, but even more I was sorry for the man who had nothing better to do with his life than willfully injure other people. What a sad, empty existence!
Rather than feeling a great loss for the tangled, torn metal, I saw God's faithful mercy. That ole wrecked truck had been an ark of safety that protected my son, like the ark that saved Noah and the one that carried baby Moses. As I sifted through the shards of broken glass, I took inventory of the countless trips I made to and from Thornfield, always covered by God's protecting hand.
Regardless of how careful we are, there comes a time when everything gets old, is worn out and must be returned to the same God who gave us the gift to use in the beginning. This also includes people's lives.
Job said, "The Lord gives. The Lord takes away. But blessed be the name of the Lord."
Here is the lesson: Everything we enjoy is only loaned to us. When the time comes to give that blessing back, we should not entirely focus on the loss but rather on the time we had to appreciate God's abundant Grace!
My prayer is that the individual who created such mayhem in our town last night will discover God's grace before too much of his life is wasted on meaningless pursuits. In God's perfect wisdom, He takes the old things back in order to restore them with something brand new, and that also includes our broken lives! Blessed be the name of the Lord!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.