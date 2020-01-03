Numbers 22:5 He sent messengers therefore unto Balaam the son of Beor to Pethor, which is by the river of the land of the children of his people, to call him, saying, Behold, there is a people come out from Egypt: behold, they cover the face of the earth, and they abide over against me.
Nearly everyone has heard of the 12 Days of Christmas, but few actually know what the term means.
Long, long ago, in the days when Moses led the Children of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land, there was an evil king in Moab named Balak who was afraid that Israel would invade his land. So, Balak sent messengers to a magician/sorcerer named Balaam who was the son of Beor in Pethor, a city of Babylon on the banks of the Euphrates (remember the Bible story of the talking donkey).
The wicked king asked the magician to curse God's people and Balaam tried three different times; however, each time the sorcerer tried to speak a curse, God blessed Israel. After the third time of failing to curse God's people, the wicked king was very, very mad.
Numbers 24:10-17: And Balak's anger was kindled against Balaam, and he smote his hands together: and Balak said unto Balaam, I called thee to curse mine enemies, and, behold, thou hast altogether blessed them these three times. Therefore now flee thou to thy place (hurry and leave Moab to go back to Babylon): I thought to promote thee unto great honor; but, lo, the Lord hath kept thee back from honor.
And Balaam (the magician) said unto Balak (the evil king), Spake I not also to thy messengers which thou sentest unto me, saying, if Balak would give me his house full of silver and gold, I cannot go beyond the commandment of the Lord, to do either good or bad of mine own mind; but what the Lord saith, that will I speak? And now, behold, I go unto my people (back to Babylon): come therefore, and I will advertise thee what this people shall do to thy people in the latter days.
And he took up his parable, and said, Balaam the son of Beor hath said, and the man whose eyes are open hath said: He hath said, which heard the words of God, and knew the knowledge of the most High, which saw the vision of the Almighty, falling into a trance, but having his eyes open: I shall see him, but not now: I shall behold him, but not nigh (Balaam was seeing the arrival of someone who would not be born for a long, long time): there shall come a star out of Jacob (a new star would announce the birth of this mysterious person in Israel), and a scepter shall rise out of Israel (the person to be born would be a king), and shall smite the corners of Moab, and destroy all the children of Sheth.
And so Balaam went back home and “advertised” (published, told) the prophecy to all the Babylonian wise men (magi - magicians) about a marvelous star that would appear when the mighty king was born.
Thousands of years passed, but the magicians of Babylon never forgot what their old teacher had said. They waited and watched until the day when "Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men (magicians) from the east (Babylon) to Jerusalem, saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him. When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy. And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshiped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh." (Matthew 2:1-15)
So, on Monday, Jan. 6, Christians around the world celebrate Epiphany — the 12th day of Christmas, when the wise men followed a miraculous star to the Christ child who was born to be king, according to the old prophecy of Balaam, the magician from the city of Pethor on the banks of the Euphrates in the land of ancient Babylon.
And now you know!
