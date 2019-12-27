Revelation 18:4-6 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities. Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double.
John foresaw a time when a powerful nation or political system would force all people on earth to drink from a poisoned cup of perversion. This story is reminiscent of the Hebrews who left the wicked idolatry of Egypt, only to craft an idol of their own design while camped at the base of the Mountain of God in Sinai (Exodus 32).
After being delivered by God during the Exodus, the Bible says that the people sat down to eat what remained of the sacrifices they offered to their golden calf before rising up to frolic in a decadent orgy. Echoing the old adage, “You can take the man from the jungle but you cannot take the jungle from the man,” the entire nation had quickly fallen back into a reprobate state of sin.
St. Paul illustrated this moral lapse when he said, “Yes, they knew God, but they wouldn’t worship him as God or even give him thanks. And they began to think up foolish ideas of what God was like. As a result, their minds became dark and confused. Claiming to be wise, they instead became utter fools. And instead of worshiping the glorious, ever-living God, they worshiped idols made to look like mere people and birds and animals and reptiles.” (Romans 1:21-23)
Repeatedly, foolish humans try to force God to match their image rather than submitting their lives to His design.
But what is the solution for individuals who abhor living in a system that promotes immorality rather than righteousness?
In John’s account, the voice spoke from Heaven and said, “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues!”
Since God’s wrath already rests on the ungodly (John 3:18), He has not called them to accountability; only you! Consequently, you have been ordered to separate yourself from the vile practices of the world in order to escape the coming judgment on those who revel in their wanton sin.
If your church no longer teaches or preaches the pure Gospel of Christ, then God has ordered you to leave it and find another one that does. If your local school promotes perversion then God has ordered you to remove your children and provide for their necessary education in a godlier way. If you do not approve of your TV’s programming then throw the wretched box out in the yard and read a book that will build your character and edify your spirit.
If the movies in your neighborhood cinema dispense Hollywood’s abominable sewage, then do not patronize that theater with your presence or your money. The Almighty has NOT commanded you to riot, protest or vandalize; only to “come out and be separate” because God’s judgment is coming and you don’t want to be there when it arrives.
Similar to the double cup of poison forced on Mystery Babylon in retribution for promoting her sin (Rev. 18:6), Moses ground the people’s golden calf into fine powder, mixed it with water and made them drink the residue of their cursed idol.
God knows how to recompense the wicked on the Day of Judgment for their abominable deeds. All you must do is stay totally out of the way, “Come out and be separate!”
