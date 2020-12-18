In The Daily Article for Nov. 30, 2020, Dr. Jim Denison, my favorite blogger, told the story of Chris Kennedy who lives in North Little Rock, Ark. The Kennedys decorate their yard each Christmas. This year, Chris put up a lighted sign with the word “Joy” and a statue of a Black Santa Claus which he hoped would set a good example for his 4-year-old daughter.
He was surprised when he received a hateful anonymous letter from a racist who suggested the Kennedy family should move out of the neighborhood because Santa Claus was white.
When Kennedy shared the letter with his property owner’s association, they gave his family a complimentary annual membership. Chris later said, “The rest of the neighborhood has been awesome since hearing about the letter. If we are outside, they often stop by and share kind words of encouragement. Some have brought us over cookies and other treats. One even brought us a yard sign that says, ‘Love your neighbors, Y’all.’”
While Kennedy appreciates the gifts, he said he would rather his neighbors show their support by donating to the Ronald McDonald House since so many families are struggling this year.
Chris Kennedy’s commitment to doing good is right. In sharp contrast, the racist has his history wrong. Our Santa Claus tradition goes back to neither a white man nor a black man, but to a Turkish pastor born in AD 280, though that is a story for another time.
The larger point Kennedy makes is not historical but spiritual. It reminds me of the Apostle Paul’s instructions, “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves.” (Romans 12:9-10, NLT)
Dr. Denison was right when he wrote, “One reason Satan promotes racism is that racism keeps those whom God loves from loving each other.” When we ignore our common humanity and focus on our differences, we take a major step away from the brotherly love the great apostle challenges us to have for one another.
Christmas is a powerful reminder of God’s love for everyone. God sent his Son as a humble baby to provide a way for every person to have a relationship with him, regardless of background or skin color. St. Augustine reminds us of that profound truth with these words, “God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.”
Anyone can become part of God’s family. No season teaches this lesson more powerfully than Christmas. Jesus left heaven to become one of us so that EVERY person of EVERY culture could become part of his eternal family. This is profoundly good news of great joy for EVERY one of us.
