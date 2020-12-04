At the close of National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, volunteer Lesa Rothgeb at First Baptist Church reported “great things happened in West Plains and Thayer”: Area residents packed 2,965 shoeboxes filled with gifts to send to underprivileged children in over 100 countries.
“Our expectations were exceeded as people came together in the midst of a year where a pandemic threatened to stop things from happening,” said Rothgeb. “Thank you to everyone who participated! Praise God!”
Collections came from area churches in West Plains and Thayer and South Fork School contributed 139 boxes, led by prekindergarten teacher Jackie Ingalsbe.
“Once again, our kiddos, teachers and community exceeded my expectations,” said Principal Seth Huddleston. “Praise the Lord!”
Year-round volunteers Ethan Nix helped welcome donors to the Trinity Worship Center drop-off location, and David and Joyce Christopher spent “endless hours” making homemade items for the boxes, as well as packing and assembling them and helping during collections, said Rothgeb.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 256-3128 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.