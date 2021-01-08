Several years ago, there was a book written by Gary Chapman called “The Five Love Languages.”
This book talked about how people have differing ways that they show and receive love from others.
As Holy Spirit put on my heart the fruit of the Spirit to think on the other day, I thought what a perfect description of the fruit of the Spirit!
For me personally, I see the fruit of the Spirit as the love language of God. By this I mean that the attributes within the fruit are the way in which God loves us and inherently it is the way God enables us to love Him and to love others.
In addition to this, I believe that the fruit of the Spirit is how we both see and reveal to others the person of God. I am speaking, of course, of His character, His personality and who he is as a person, demonstrated and characterized in the fruit of the spirit.
So, what is the fruit of the Spirit? Before we go into more detail, let’s look at scripture to get the clear definition.
Galatians 5:22-23 New King James Version (NKJV): “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law.”
As we dig into the fruit of the spirit, I want you to take away from this week’s column that these are not simply works or tasks that we perform. The fruit of the Spirit is actually things that are relational exchanges. They are qualities and characteristics demonstrated and lived out in the context of intimate relationship.
Whether it is friendship, family or marriage, every connection to another person is experienced within the context of relationship. This is also true with God, everything that God does is always within the context of relationship. God is a relational being and His ultimate goal is to bring people into intimate relationship with Himself.
The fruit of the spirit is not something that Holy Spirit does alone or that we must try to do in our own strength. There is a cooperative partnership between us and Holy Spirit to see these things lived out by us personally. Fruit is something that we exhibit outwardly and that we are taught through a process of obedience by Holy Spirit and that we practice outwardly to everything and everyone around us as we are given the grace to do so.
Much like Paul describes ministry in 1 Corinthians 3, we may plant and we may water, but it is God who gives the increase. The point here being, we play a part and that part is active but our power to become more like God comes from God Himself.
When Christians look at the fruit of the Spirit, they seldom ascribe the fruit to the person of God.
It is however the fruit that is most indicative of the person of God and best demonstrates him as a person, in terms of what is important to him, how he thinks, his personality and his character attributes.
Often times, depending on the denomination or church, works of kindness and benevolence, serving others needs or the gifts of Holy Spirit are thought to ascribe more to being like who God is. These things however ascribe to the actions and the power of God rather than the personhood of God. Ultimately, everything that God does or is, is for the purpose of making known the person of God.
These demonstrations of power, knowledge and wisdom by the gifts or demonstrations of benevolence, kindness or serving through people, are ultimately to communicate to believers and nonbelievers alike, the desire for God to be relationally connected to us.
Just as things we do or abilities we have do not define us as a person, these things don’t define God as a person. Ultimately, they point to who we are and are extrinsic actions that can lead others to come to connect with us relationally and know us on an intimate level.
God does not do anything outside of the context of relationship and everything that he does is for the purposes of either initiating relationship or deepening it.
This is why it is so important that the fruit of the Spirit becomes our greatest priority. It is the fruit that ultimately demonstrates the person of God to others. The goal is always relationship. It is the fruit of the Spirit that will lead people to desire it with God and it is the fruit that will cause it to grow to inconceivable depths of intimacy with Him as well.
Nathan Ogden is the Associate Pastor of His Place House of Worship in West Plains.
