John 19:25 Now there stood by the cross of Jesus His mother, and His mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene. When Jesus therefore saw His mother, and the disciple whom He loved standing by, He said to His mother, “Woman, behold your son!” Then He said to the disciple, “Behold your mother!” And from that hour that disciple took her to his own home.
In this passage of Scripture, we recognize how Christ's cross miraculously drew individuals together, who were not all related, and forged them into one unified family.
This past week, I was privileged to visit an Adventist church in my local community to watch an inspiring series of videos about the founding of our beloved country.
Although I primarily attended merely to see the presentation, yet I immediately felt the genuine love of precious brothers and sisters in Christ.
I came away with a renewed appreciation that God calls His elect to salvation and bids them join as a family at the foot of His Son's cross. Despite our unrelated differences, at Calvary we all stand on level ground with no one being raised above the other because we are all sinners saved by God's grace.
Gathered in the shadow of the cross, only One is elevated and that One is Jesus Christ, God's Son; for truly He said, “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me."
When we try to lift ourselves up, others are crushed beneath our weight; but if we instead lift Jesus up together, then we all rise by the redeeming power of God's grace.
In conclusion, I am reminded of St. Paul's words, "But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain" (1 Corinthians 15:10)
Standing together at the foot of the Cross, God's grace is effectively invested in each and every life gathered there — not merely mine alone.
