Several years ago, my brother Jerry sent me an excerpt from Thomas Costain’s nonfiction book, “The Three Edwards.” Published in 1958, it was part of Costain’s “House of Plantagenet” series which traced the story of the family that produced 14 English kings.
Raynald lll was a 14th century duke from what is now Belgium. He was extremely undisciplined when it came to food. He was so obese that he was commonly called by his Latin nickname, Crassus… or “fat.”
This fascinating story began after a violent quarrel with his younger brother Edward. The hostility between the two became so heated that Edward successfully revolted against his sibling. However, Edward could not bring himself to kill his older brother. Instead of putting him to death, he built a room around Raynald in the Nieuwkerk castle and promised to restore his title and property when he was able to leave the room.
This would have been easy for most people because the room had a door that was nearly the normal size and it also had multiple windows. However, there was a catch. To escape his open prison, Raynald had to lose enough weight to fit through the door or a window.
Edward knew his brother’s fondness for food and each day sent him a variety of delicious foods. Instead of restraining his appetite, Raynald grew fatter and fatter. When Edward was eventually accused of cruelty, he replied: “My brother is not a prisoner. He may leave when he so wills.”
But that was the catch; either Raynald could not or would not control his appetite and remained in that room for 10 years. He was not released until after Edward was killed in battle. By then he had destroyed his health and he died less than a year later.
Raynald was ultimately not killed by his brother, but by his lack of discipline. Self-control is important. Solomon makes this very point when he writes, “An evil man is held captive by his own sins; they are ropes that catch and hold him. He will die for lack of self-control; he will be lost because of his great foolishness.” (Proverbs 5:22-23, NLT)
Most of us struggle with self-control. For some it is eating, for others too much television, too much time on Facebook, a lack of discipline with money or being unfaithful to our spouse. Whatever it is, the consequences of being undisciplined can be devastating.
A lack of self-control rarely destroys anyone in the short term, but the long-term results are often devastating. As Raynald’s example demonstrates; not controlling yourself over the long haul can do more than hurt you… left unchecked a lack of discipline can kill you. However, with God’s help we can control ourselves — the question is not really whether we can, but whether we will.
