“I was reading a book called ‘The Circle Maker’ by Mark Batterson,” reflected Andy Lambel, lead pastor of the United Methodist Church in West Plains.
“Batterson wrote that we should ask God to do something unpredictable and uncontrollable in our lives,” he continued. “We should ask God to perplex us. So I did just that.”
The next day, he said, he received a phone call from Congressman Jason Smith’s office, inviting Lambel and his family to attend Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. as guests of Missouri’s 8th District U.S. representative.
“To say I was astounded and perplexed would be an understatement,” Lambel said before the trip, adding that he and his family looked forward to visiting the nation’s capital.
“We’re just gonna take this whole experience and have our eyes open to what God has in store for us during our time in Washington D.C.,” he said.
Smith said he was excited to have Pastor Lambel and his family join him in D.C. for the prayer breakfast and to show them around the capital during their visit.
“In a short time, he has made a significant impact in Howell County,” said Smith of the pastor. “Just a really incredible man.”
Smith explained that, every year since taking office in 2013, he has invited members of the faith community in his congressional district, which covers all of southeastern Missouri, to bring their families and join him for the National Prayer Breakfast.
Since 1953, the National Prayer Breakfast has been held annually in Washington, D.C., usually on the first Thursday in February.
The nonpartisan event is hosted by members of the U.S. Congress and organized by the Fellowship Foundation, a Christian organization.
The breakfast features a speech by the U.S. President and a surprise keynote speaker not revealed until the day of the event. This year’s keynote speaker was Arthur Brooks, a Harvard social scientist and past president of the American Enterprise Institute conservative think tank and is a contributing opinion writer for the Washington Post.
