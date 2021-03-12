The First General Baptist Church of Willow Springs will host Jeff and Sheri Easter in concert at 7 p.m. March 20 at the church, 2507 Railroad Drive.
Jeff and Sheri Easter are among the best-known and most loved in southern gospel and country/bluegrass gospel circles, say church officials. They have appeared as regulars on the Bill Gaither Homecoming videos since 1993, and over the past 32 years, Jeff and Sheri have produced over sixty Top 20 songs, received numerous Dove and Grammy Award nominations, and acquired various merits for outstanding character, humanitarian efforts and charitable giving.
Church doors will open at 6 p.m. For more information phone 1-417-252-0916.
