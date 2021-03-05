In today’s piece, I want to shift gears a bit. Today, I want to talk about holiness. Holiness is something that, as I was growing up, was severely misconstrued and miscommunicated.
There is a form of perceived holiness that is nothing more that legalism; that is to say works meant to secure our state of righteousness rather than to affirm what is already true because of Jesus Christ.
I want to make a clear distinction for the sake of you, the reader, that there is a difference between righteousness and holiness.
The state of righteousness, or being in right standing with God, is positional. It is something we become and it is both our state of being and our legal standing before God. This is not because of anything we ourselves do, but it is afforded to us as a gift by the blood and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God.
The Bible is very clear that no person can come to salvation through good works or self-examined morality. In fact, our best efforts at being self-righteous, according to Isaiah 64:6, are nothing more than defiled and filthy rags in the sight of God.
Righteousness, or being in right standing with God is not something we do, it is something we accept by faith. Paul the apostle wrote in Romans 10, “For with the heart one believes unto righteousness.” It is a free gift from God offered through grace and the sacrifice and blood of Jesus Christ.
Ephesians 2:8-9 New King James Version: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
This righteousness is ours forever because of this single and final act of redemption by Jesus Christ. Holiness on the other hand, is the result of becoming righteous. It is in effect, becoming like God in every way, exhibiting His character, His ways of thinking, speaking and behaving. Holiness is also to desire obedience and the pursuit of God’s commandments towards us as His children.
Holiness is a process that we as Christians are walking out, through relationship with God and through our obedience to His word and His commandments.
Hebrews 10:14 NKJV: “For by one offering He has perfected forever those who are being sanctified.”
The church in many ways has interlaced holiness into righteousness, putting the cart before the horse, as the old adage goes. In this, I am saying that many churches make righteousness contingent upon holiness rather than having things in the correct perspective; that holiness derives itself from the position of righteousness, and that the position of righteousness is secured by faith and grace alone, not our works of holiness.
That is not to say that the position of righteousness should not demand works of holiness. In fact, not to pursue holiness is to squander the gift and the blood of Jesus Christ, present ourselves as rebellious and disobedient, as well as failing to embrace our own God given identity.
Holiness however, is not merely some checklist of things NOT to do as so much of Christianity has made it. Instead it is about things that Christians should PROACTIVELY do, and those things are the things that God Himself does.
Peter puts it like this:
1 Peter 1:15-16 NKJV: “But as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.’”
So, if we want the purest definition of what it is to be holy, it is simply that we conduct ourselves in our character content, our thinking, our speech and our relational interactions with others as God does and that we not only follow what God demonstrates as our example, but that we also follow the commandments He expressly gives in His word.
Just as true holiness comes from God, real love or unconditional love also comes from God. Any form of holiness that is not enshrouded in the love of God, is not real holiness. Any love that does not lead to obedience of God and the word of God is not the love of God. God’s love and Godly holiness can only be reconciled to the word of God and obedience to God.
How do we determine what that is? God’s word gives us specific definitions, precedence and illustrations of what it is to demonstrate all the things previously mentioned and what commandments and expectations He has of us in the pursuit of holiness.
Lastly, there are two places in scripture I want to share for you to reflect upon that I believe demonstrates how we are to be like God. First is Galatians chapter 5, which outlines the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These are attributes of God’s person and things He demonstrates in His character.
The second is found in 1 Corinthians chapter 13. In this chapter, the Apostle Paul tells in depth not only what the love of God is, but how the love of God is demonstrated and inherently describes what God does in love because of who He is.
Nathan Ogden is the associate pastor of His Place House of Worship in West Plains. Follow him on social media through his official Facebook page @NathanOgdenPastor.
