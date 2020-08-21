Need help? Ask
Suicide rates in recent years have been steadily going up. Worldwide, around 800,000 people kill themselves each year. In 2018, approximately 48,000 Americans took their own lives.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. The pandemic is making things worse; the CDC reported that in the past month, 25% of young people ages 18-24 have considered taking their lives.
Several years ago, I read about how mega-church pastor Rick Warren’s son Matthew took his life in April 2013. Pastor Rick did not preach again until mid-July. He appropriately titled that series of messages, “How to Get Through What You’re Going Through.”
Pastor Rick explained he had the perfect role model to help him with his struggle. He said, “God knows what it’s like to lose a son… Not for one second did God forsake my son. Not for one moment has God forsaken me.”
He continued, “For 27 years I prayed every day of my life for God to heal my son’s mental illness. It just didn’t make sense why this prayer was not being answered. But I would rather walk with God and have my questions unanswered than have my questions answered and not walk with God.”
I admire Rick’s honest vulnerability. Making sense of the tragedies in our lives is sometimes not just difficult — but often impossible. In those moments we would welcome easy answers, but they do not exist.
The pastor’s admission that he did not understand his son’s death makes his message authentic. Those who act as though they have life completely figured out and that it always makes sense have my sympathy, not my respect.
The Bible contains many stories of people who did not understand their challenges, but who chose to trust God anyway. Their confusion eventually cleared enough that they were able to come to terms with their questions.
The book of Job is found in the middle of the Old Testament, but scholars believe it is the scriptures’ oldest book. It is no accident that the main character, Job, struggled to make sense of how a good God could allow bad things. Yet, during his struggle to find answers Job voiced his confidence in God’s goodness with these words, “Though he (God) slay me, yet will I trust Him.” (Job 13:15, KJV)
No one totally understands why difficult things happen. None of us always knows how to deal with our own challenges. Every person occasionally needs outside perspective. If you are overwhelmed, please do not suffer alone. Ask God to help you, and seek help from a friend, a pastor, a lay counselor or a mental health care professional. You can obtain help as you figure out, How to Get Through What You’re Going Through. Others want to help if you will ask. Please ask!
Editor’s note: Supportive resources include Ozark Medical Center Behavioral Health Service Department’s 24/7 call center hotline at 800-494-7355, and the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line may be used by texting MOSAFE to 741741.
