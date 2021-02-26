She Ministries of Faith Fellowship Church, Houston, will host the IF:Gathering March 5 and 6.
The virtual event will be broadcast live, reaching women from over 44 countries, of all backgrounds and ages — some who know God and some who don’t, say organizers.
The theme of IF:Gathering is “EVEN IF.” She Ministries Director Brenda Senter explains: “Even if the worse happens, we won’t lose hope.”
IF:Gathering began in 2014 and has reached thousands of women throughout the world with God’s Word by giving tools to share their faith, grow in knowledge of the Word and make a difference in the lives they can influence.
She Ministries invites area women of all ages and denominations to watch live on their on campuses. The gathering will take place from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. March 5 and 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6.
Some of the many speakers are Jennie Allen, Francis Chan, Christine Caine, Bianca Olthoff, Sadie Robertson Huff and Joni Eareckson Tada.
“After the challenging year we have just experienced, this weekend is a perfect time for women to gather to be encouraged, hear God’s Word, have fellowship and worship together,” said Senter. “We believe that women have been called to disciple this generation together. We also believe that God is on the move and we want women in the Texas County area to be a part of this world wide event. Let’s gather with this big sisterhood of women and become better equipped to disciple our children, our neighbors and our world.”
For more information and to register, visit She Ministries on Facebook @sheatfaith or call 417-967-4680.
