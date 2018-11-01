First Baptist Church at 202 Walnut St. in West Plains will serve as one of 5,000 U.S. locations collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for children living in poverty overseas. Operation Christmas Child, through the Samaritan’s Purse, is the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.
During national collection week, from Nov. 12 through 19, area residents will donate shoeboxes – filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and fun toys, such as a doll or soccer ball – for Operation Christmas Child to deliver to children in need around the world.
This year, residents in West Plains and surrounding communities hope to contribute more than 2,500 shoebox gifts toward the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
The West Plains drop-off location will be receiving shoebox gifts from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 through 18 and from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 19.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 256-3128 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. By going online to give the suggested donation of $9 per shoebox gift, participants can follow their box to discover where it will be delivered. They can also pack a shoebox gift online and even upload a photo and note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
